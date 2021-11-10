The LaFayette Ramblers and Ringgold Tigers traveled to Rossville on Tuesday night for a tri-match against the Bulldogs and all three teams finished the night with a win and a loss.
Ringgold 52, LaFayette 33
The Tigers got pins from Harbor Bent (123 pounds), Logan Moore (140), Ross Burgess (150), Haddon Fries (165), Hunter McCree (180) and Jackson Lowery (220). William Matthews (108) scored a 10-4 decision, while Bo Green (100) and Tyler Arnold (275) both picked up forfeits.
LaFayette's points came from pins by Avery Davis (94) and Hagen English (115), an 11-6 victory from Conner Campbell (86), and forfeit wins by Chandler Wilson (72), Balyn Chastain (78) and Laik Rayburn (130).
LaFayette 52, Rossville 36
The second match of the evening saw LaFayette get eight pins en route to the victory. Those pins were recorded by Chastain (86), Davis (94), English (115), Eli Massengale (123), Nate Campbell (140), Vlad Plott (150), Kobin Osborne (165) and Aaron Zwiger (220). Wilson (72) won his match by forfeit and Rayburn (130) scored a hard-fought 4-2 decision.
Tyler Hansard (108) and Kayden Jackson (180) won by pin for the Bulldogs. Bryson Drennen (78) scored a 21-5 technical fall, while Wilmer Cronnon (100) and Jaxon Ford (275) both won by forfeit.
Rossville 42, Ringgold 36
The Bulldogs picked up pinfalls from Drennen (86), Rylan Ball (94), Hansard (108), Eli Rhodes (150) and Trayvon Crutcher (165), along with a forfeit victory by William Cronnon (130).
For the Tigers, Green (100), Kohen Smith (115), Bent (123), Branson Lowery (140), Fries (180), Jackson Lowery (220) and Arnold (275) won by pin.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.