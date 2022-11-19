Heritage won the Saddle Ridge JV Invitational on Saturday with 258 points. McCallie (166) was second, while Cass (148) and Ringgold (148) tied for third. The rest of the standings included Gordon Lee (126), Saddle Ridge (81), LaFayette (77) and Chattanooga Valley (40).
Champions for the Generals included Matthew Butler (115 pounds), Kadin Smith (140) and Brady Pritchett (150), while Landon Crews (115) and Landon Tripp (123) placed second.
Third-place finishers featured Mason Boyd (72), Caden Watson (100) and Garrett Ellis (130), while Evan Seely (78), Fisher Rhodes (86), Lane Redwine (100) and Brayden Hudson (150) all took home fourth.
Ringgold did not have any champions, but did have a handful of runners-up. Those included Robert Alexander (100), Cayden Powell (140), Dustin Black (150) and Cooper Day (220).
Taking third for the Tigers were Bryson Allerding (94) and Javen Chastain (165). Tucker Cruise (72) was fourth, along with Gavin Hardin (123).
Gordon Lee had three champions in Landon Williams (86), Jasper Beason (94) and Hampton Martin (165). Sean Harm-Benafel (130) was second, along with Cody Palengo (180). Lukas Altman (108) was fourth.
The host Mustangs had a champion in Logan Wooten at 220 and a pair of runners-up in Max Harden (86) and Traye Stahl (165). Aidan Sanders (78) and Alex Parrish (115) both took third place with Isaac Bradley (180) placing fourth.
Aaden McGuire won the 78-pound title for the Ramblers. Rance Saldana (123) and Landon Dewey (140) both placed third, while Blake Barnes (130) and James Smith (22) were both fourth.
And as for CVMS, Caden Huff (72), Logan Hill (86) and Erik Chavez (180) each placed third.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.