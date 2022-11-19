Heritage Generals

Heritage won the Saddle Ridge JV Invitational on Saturday with 258 points. McCallie (166) was second, while Cass (148) and Ringgold (148) tied for third. The rest of the standings included Gordon Lee (126), Saddle Ridge (81), LaFayette (77) and Chattanooga Valley (40).

Champions for the Generals included Matthew Butler (115 pounds), Kadin Smith (140) and Brady Pritchett (150), while Landon Crews (115) and Landon Tripp (123) placed second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

