Heritage Generals

After Heritage's narrow 39-36 victory over Gordon Lee in the regular season dual match finale earlier in the week, another close battle between the two rivals was expected Saturday during the NGAC Duals at Ringgold Middle School.

That anticipated battle took place in the tournament finals and resulted in another win for the Navy-and-Red, but by a slightly bigger margin.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In