Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals moved to 4-0 on the mats with a pair of wins at Lakeview on Tuesday.

Heritage opened the night by defeating LaFayette, 54-27.

Wyatt Womack, Billy Hamilton, Will Smith, Landon Hoover, Luke Jones, Brayden Slaughter, Josh Butler, Aiden Walston and Mason Flynn all won for the Navy-and-Red.

The Generals closed out the night with a 57-21 win over the host Warriors.

Boston Chandler, Van Norman, Hamilton, Matthew Nerren, Hoover, Lucas Redwine, Slaughter, Butler, Walston and Christian Wall all came through with victories.

Individual winners for Lakeview and LaFayette in those matches were not available as of press time.

The Ramblers also faced the Warriors in the night's first match and scored a 54-30 win.

LaFayette got pins from Balyn Chastain (78 pounds), Hagen English (115), Nate Campbell (140), Vlad Plott (150), Korbin Osborne (165) and Noah Davenport (275), and forfeit victories by Wyatt Levern (86), Avery Davis (94) and Caden Paradise (100).

Camron Harden (108), Alex Murdock (130) and Noah Gross (220) all scored pinfall victories for Lakeview, while Tallone Goodine (72) and Keegan Kinsey (123) won by forfeit.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

