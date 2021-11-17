MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Heritage takes down two opponents By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Generals moved to 4-0 on the mats with a pair of wins at Lakeview on Tuesday.Heritage opened the night by defeating LaFayette, 54-27.Wyatt Womack, Billy Hamilton, Will Smith, Landon Hoover, Luke Jones, Brayden Slaughter, Josh Butler, Aiden Walston and Mason Flynn all won for the Navy-and-Red.The Generals closed out the night with a 57-21 win over the host Warriors.Boston Chandler, Van Norman, Hamilton, Matthew Nerren, Hoover, Lucas Redwine, Slaughter, Butler, Walston and Christian Wall all came through with victories.Individual winners for Lakeview and LaFayette in those matches were not available as of press time.The Ramblers also faced the Warriors in the night's first match and scored a 54-30 win.LaFayette got pins from Balyn Chastain (78 pounds), Hagen English (115), Nate Campbell (140), Vlad Plott (150), Korbin Osborne (165) and Noah Davenport (275), and forfeit victories by Wyatt Levern (86), Avery Davis (94) and Caden Paradise (100).Camron Harden (108), Alex Murdock (130) and Noah Gross (220) all scored pinfall victories for Lakeview, while Tallone Goodine (72) and Keegan Kinsey (123) won by forfeit. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Small town theaters showing flick filmed in Walker County Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 1-7, 2021 Hadaway ready for some MAC-tion at Ohio GHSA announces proposed region alignment for 2022-24 cycle SOFTBALL: Ringgold senior trio set to play in college Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland returns with a celebration of culture and traditions 2 hrs ago Survey: Metro Atlanta, Cobb residents see crime as biggest issue Updated 16 hrs ago Survey: crime is Cherokee County residents’ top concern 17 hrs ago 'A career opportunity': Students compete in skilled trades challenge Updated 16 hrs ago Fulton County looks to decrease jail population Updated 17 hrs ago