The Heritage Generals played host to a pair of NGAC foes on Tuesday and emerged with a pair of victories in the tri-match.
HERITAGE 54, LAFAYETTE 36
The Generals got pinfalls from Jonathan Arehart (108 pounds), Billy Hamilton (123), Tucker Hayes (140), Luke Jones (165) and Hunter Baker (HWT) in the night's opening match. Forfeit victories were scored by Mason Boyd (72), Wyatt Womack (86), Boston Chandler (94) and Dawson Ingle (180).
LaFayette's points came on pins by Aaden McGuire (78), Athens Parker (100), Wyatt Lovern (115), Kobin Osborne (130), Tuscan Walden (150) and Ethan Lynch (220).
LAFAYETTE 54, LAKEVIEW 30
After falling behind 12-0 after the first two matches, the Ramblers came storming back with six straight victories, including four by pinfall, to claim the night's second match.
Scoring pins for the Ramblers were Bayln Chastain (94), Parker (100), Ty Derryberry (108) and Lovern (115), while Rance Saldana (123) and Osborne (130) both won by forfeit. Laik Rayburn (165) and Lynch (220) finished up with pins.
The Warriors got pins from Tallon Goodine (78), Alex Murdock (140) and Jonas Watkins (150), along with forfeit victories by Chris O'Dell (86) and James Scoggins (180).
Both teams were awarded six points for a double forfeit at 72 pounds.
HERITAGE 69, LAKEVIEW 18
The final match of the night was highlighted by an action-packed scramble between Watkins (Lakeview) and Jones (Heritage) at 165. Both wrestlers exchanged multiple nearfalls in the first period, but Watkins was finally able to earn a pin early in the second period to pick up six points for the Warriors.
However, it was the Generals who ran away with the victory. Womack (86), Chandler (94), Kaiser Guinn (100), Arehart (108), Boone Wells (115), Ingle (180) and Elijah Hughes (220) had pins. Trey Wilson (150) scored a 6-1 minor decision, while the rest of the points came on forfeit victories by Boyd (72), Hamilton (123), Peyton Kincaid (130) and Baker (HWT).
In addition to Watkins' win, Lakeview got pins from Goodine (78) and Murdock (140).
Heritage will host Gordon Lee Friday at 4:30 p.m. before participating in the Charger Clash at Chattanooga Christian School on Saturday. LaFayette will not be in action again until a home match with Chattanooga Valley next Wednesday, while Lakeview will host Trion and Chattanooga Valley on Thursday of this week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.