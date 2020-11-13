The Dade Wolverines earned two narrow victories on Heritage and LaFayette in a tri-match at LaFayette on Thursday, while the Generals got past the Ramblers in the night's other bout.
LaFayette fell to Dade by a 48-42 count. The Ramblers finished the match with pins from Connor Campbell (72 pounds), Wyatt Lovern (86), Hagen Baker (115), Matt Thompson (123), Jaxson Alexander (140) and Trevor McDowell (165), while Braden Miller (150) recorded six points on a forfeit.
Heritage took down LaFayette, 48-36, in their match as the Generals got pins from Billy Hamilton (78), Riley Womack (86), Caden Simpson (108), Cameron Blankenship (123) and Brayden Greene (130). Andy Garcia (94) and River Heisler (180) won by forfeit.
LaFayette's points came on pins by Campbell (72), Baker (115) and Miller (140) with Hagen English (100), McDowell (150) and Benji Foley (220) winning by forfeit.
The other match of the night saw the Wolverines slip past the Generals, 42-39.
Garett Healey (72), Womack (86), Garcia (94), Hayden Scheeler (115), Blankenship (123) and Josh Butler (140) won by pin for Heritage, while Hamilton (78) earned a minor decision.