Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Middle School Mat Trojans found themselves in a battle against Chattanooga Christian School in Chickamauga on Tuesday night, but earned victories in the last four matches to rally for the win.

The Navy-and-White had a much easier time with Darlington as they cruised to victory to give them a sweep of the tri-match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

