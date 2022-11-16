The Gordon Lee Middle School Mat Trojans found themselves in a battle against Chattanooga Christian School in Chickamauga on Tuesday night, but earned victories in the last four matches to rally for the win.
The Navy-and-White had a much easier time with Darlington as they cruised to victory to give them a sweep of the tri-match.
GORDON LEE 46, CCS 33
Starting at 86 pounds, the Trojans opened up a 16-0 lead after the first three matches, only to see the Chargers rally to go ahead 33-28 after the 180-pound bout.
However, Gordon Lee got a forfeit victory at 220 and, following a double forfeit at heavyweight, the Trojans were able to secure a pin at 72 before another forfeit at 78 closed out the match.
Gordon Lee's pins came from Cooper Saine (72), Landon Williams (86), Carson Alexander (100) and Jenz Martin (123). Hunter Stevens (94) scored a major decision, while forfeits were picked up by Jack French (78), Luke Teeters (140) and Cody Palgeno (220).
GORDON LEE 68, DARLINGTON 12
French (78), Williams (86), Alexander (100), Martin (123), Dino Selimajic (130) and Palgeno (180) all scored pins for the Trojans against the Tigers. The rest of the points came on forfeit wins by Saine (72), Stevens (94), Will Slatton (150), Hampton Martin (165) and Michael Hyde (220), along with a major decision by Brody Eaton (108).
Gordon Lee improved to 8-0 in dual matches this season with the victories. They will wrestle at Lakeview on Friday before taking part in a tournament at Saddle Ridge on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.