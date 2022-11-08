Fresh off winning the Walker Cup this past Saturday, the Gordon Lee Trojans took to the mats on Tuesday as they hosted Walker County rivals Rossville and Chattanooga Valley in a tri-match.
GORDON LEE 64, ROSSVILLE 24
The Navy-and-White opened with a win over the Bulldogs behind pins from Landon Williams (86 pounds), Brody Eaton (108), Ty Davis (115), Dino Selimajic (130), Luke Teeters (140), Corbin Hudson (165) and Michael Hyde (220).
Cooper Saine (72), Jack French (78) and Hampton Martin (180) received forfeit victories for GLMS, while Carson Alexander (100) won by technical fall.
Rossville got a pair of pins from Braylin Woods (94) and William Cronnon (150), while Devonte Saunders (123) and Jaxon Ford (HWT) won by forfeit.
GORDON LEE 72, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 12
In their final match of the evening, the Trojans rolled past the Eagles on the strength of pinfall victories by Saine (72), French (78), Williams (86), Alexander (100), Eaton (108), Davis (115), Selimajic (130), Teeters (140), Will Slatton (150), Hudson (165) and Hyde (180). Jasper Beason picked up a forfeit at 94.
The Eagles' points came on forfeit victories from Max Stephens (220) and Antonio Jackson (HWT).
Results of the match between Rossville and Chattanooga Valley had not been reported as of press time.
Gordon Lee will travel to Heritage on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. dual meet. Chattanooga Valley is set to join Trion for tri-match at Lakeview on Thursday before hosting Saddle Ridge and Ringgold on Friday, while the next match for Rossville will be Tuesday at Lakeview.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.