One week after winning the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals, the Gordon Lee Trojans completed their first sweep since 2016 by by taking home the season-ending NGAC traditional tournament championship Saturday at Saddle Ridge Middle School.
The Trojans finished the day with seven finalists and five champions and amassing 195 points. Winning individual league titles for Gordon Lee were Noah Brown (86 pounds), Corbin Curd (130), Cannon Voiles (140), Layne Vaughn (150) and Griffen Moore (275).
Trion, runner-up to Gordon Lee in the duals last week, finished second with 174.5 points. The Bulldogs put eight wrestlers in the finals and finished with five champions - Sammy Edgeworth (72), Silas Mills (94), Staven Gardner (108), Clayton Loughridge (115) and Brandon Chandler (180) - but the Trojans would get the edge in consolation round points.
Third-place Heritage (122 points) had four in the finals, while Billy Hamilton claimed the 100-pound title for the Generals. Fourth-place Ringgold (90 points) had four in the finals and saw Harbor Bent (123), Haddon Fries (165) and Jackson Lowery (220) win titles.
Host Saddle Ridge (80 points) placed fifth with two wrestlers in the finals. Dade (66 points) took sixth, also with two in the finals, while Chattanooga Valley (59 points) had one finalist and placed seventh.
LaFayette (50 points) came home in eighth place, followed by Rossville (33 points) and Lakeview (32 points). The Bulldogs had one champion in Bryson Drennan (78 pounds), while Warriors had one wrestler in the championship round.
Loughridge was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights, while Voiles took the honor in the upper weights.
---------------------------------------------------------
NGAC Traditional Tournament
Finals Team Standings: 1. Gordon Lee 195, 2. Trion 174.5, 3. Heritage 122, 4. Ringgold 90, 5. Saddle Ridge 80, 6. Dade 66, 7. Chattanooga Valley 59, 8. LaFayette 50, 9. Rossville 33, 10. Lakeview 32
Championship Finals:
72 - Sammy Edgeworth (Trion) defeats Collin Miller (Saddle Ridge), 8-0. Third place - Gabriel Francisco (Chattanooga Valley)
78 - Bryson Drennan (Rossville) defeats Wylan Ledford (Trion), 0:27. Third place - Jacob McCullough (Gordon Lee)
86 - Noah Brown (Gordon Lee) defeats Owen Martz (Trion), 2:45. Third place - Boston Chandler (Heritage)
94 - Silas Mills (Trion) defeats Carson Alexander (Gordon Lee), 10-9. Third place - Hayden Cureton (Dade)
100 - Billy Hamilton (Heritage) defeats Ridge Drake (Trion), 1:02. Third place - George Sholtz (Saddle Ridge)
108 - Staven Gardner (Trion) defeats Isaac Hamilton (Saddle Ridge), 4-2. Third place - Matthew Nerren (Heritage)
115 - Clayton Loughridge (Trion) defeats Will Smith (Heritage), 19-3. Third place - Dino Silamajic (Gordon Lee)
123 - Harbor Bent (Ringgold) defeats Anderson Windsor (Dade), 0:46. Third place - Coleman Lee (Trion)
130 - Corbin Curd (Gordon Lee) defeats Luke Jones (Heritage), 10-5. Third place - Brody Hodson (Saddle Ridge)
140 - Cannon Voiles (Gordon Lee) defeats Logan Moore (Ringgold), 6-5 (third OT). Third place - Lucas Redwine (Heritage)
150 - Layne Vaughn (Gordon Lee) defeats Brayden Slaughter (Heritage), 2:50. Third place - Vlad Plott (LaFayette)
165 - Haddon Fries (Ringgold) defeats Mason Doughtery (Gordon Lee), 6-3. Third place - Lincoln Heffner (Trion)
180 - Brandon Chandler (Trion) defeats Levi Reigns (Dade), 2:30. Third place - Ben Lockhart (Gordon Lee)
220 - Jackson Lowery (Ringgold) defeats Noah Gross (Lakeview), 0:33. Third place - Jonah Womack (Saddle Ridge)
275 - Griffen Moore (Gordon Lee) defeats Antonio Jackson (Chattanooga Valley), 1:33. Third place - Noah Davenport (LaFayette)