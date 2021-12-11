For the first time since they won their second of two consecutive titles in 2016, the Gordon Lee Middle School Trojans are the dual meet wrestling champions of the North Georgia Athletic Conference.
The Navy-and-White went 3-0 in the conference tournament Saturday at LFO High School, defeating Rossville in the first round, Saddle Ridge in the semifinals and Trion in the finals.
Gordon Lee 77, Rossville 6
The Trojans got victories in their opening match from Hunter Stevens (78 pounds), Noah Brown (86), Brody Eaton (94), Ashton Waters (108), Bo Deems (115), Noah Garrison (123), Corbin Curd (130), Cannon Voiles (140), Layne Vaughn (150), Corbin Hudson (165), Ben Lockhart (180), Brayden Stoker (220) and Griffen Moore (HWT).
Gordon Lee 64, Saddle Ridge 16
Brown (86), Carson Alexander (94), Jenz Martin (100) and Waters (108) picked up victories in addition to eight consecutive wins by Kaden Ellis (123), Curd (130), Voiles (140), Vaughn (150), Mason Doughtery (165), Stoker (180), Lockhart (220) and Moore (HWT).
Gordon Lee 49, Trion 33
The championship finals would begin at 130 pounds with Curd getting the opening points for the Trojans. That would be followed up by victories from Voiles (140), Vaughn (150), Doughtery (165), Stoker (180) and Moore (HWT) as Gordon Lee opened up a 31-6 lead after the first seven bouts.
The Bulldogs rallied in the lower weights, but victories by Brown (86) and Alexander (100) gave the Trojans enough of a cushion before Ellis (123) capped the championship with a final victory.
The scene will now shift to Saddle Ridge Middle School next week for the NGAC traditional tournament. The junior varsity tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday before the varsity wrestlers take the mat next Saturday.
Gordon Lee will be looking to dethrone Trion and sweep the NGAC wrestling championships for the first time in five years.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.