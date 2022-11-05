Gordon Lee Trojans

One of the first events on the middle school wrestling 2022 calendar took place on Saturday as LaFayette High School hosted five county squads in the annual Walker Cup.

Gordon Lee went 4-0 in the round robin to claim the title. The Trojans defeated Rossville (58-27), Chattanooga Valley (78-12), Saddle Ridge (52-27) and LaFayette (57-27).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

