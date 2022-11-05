MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Gordon Lee takes annual Walker Cup By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the first events on the middle school wrestling 2022 calendar took place on Saturday as LaFayette High School hosted five county squads in the annual Walker Cup.Gordon Lee went 4-0 in the round robin to claim the title. The Trojans defeated Rossville (58-27), Chattanooga Valley (78-12), Saddle Ridge (52-27) and LaFayette (57-27).Saddle Ridge took the runner-up spot with victories over Chattanooga Valley (54-36), LaFayette (46-33) and Rossville (57-27).Third-place LaFayette finished at 2-2 with wins over Chattanooga Valley (51-36) and Rossville (48-36), while fourth-place Chattanooga Valley picked up a 48-40 victory over fifth-place Rossville. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 School board recognizes Ringgold High’s cafeteria employees Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories WeldWerks to host Chefs and Brewers Dinner Thursday, Nov. 17 23 min ago Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra to host Poinsettia Pops concert Saturday, Dec. 3 at UCCC 23 min ago Weld Legacy Foundation's Turkey Trot to take place Thursday, Nov. 24 23 min ago Eagles-Texans: Already suspect run defense leaky without Jordan Davis; Howie Roseman handling success 24 min ago Lancers rally in fourth quarter to stun Go-Hawks 24 min ago