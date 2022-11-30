The Heritage Generals posted a 51-36 victory over Catoosa County rival Ringgold on Monday afternoon.

Heritage's lead was 39-36 with two bouts remaining, but the Generals got pins from Elijah Hughes (220 pounds) and Hunter Bailey (HWT) to secure the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

