The Heritage Generals posted a 51-36 victory over Catoosa County rival Ringgold on Monday afternoon.
Heritage's lead was 39-36 with two bouts remaining, but the Generals got pins from Elijah Hughes (220 pounds) and Hunter Bailey (HWT) to secure the victory.
Other pins came from Boston Chandler (94), Jonathan Arehart (108), Boone Wells (115), Billy Hamilton (123), Peyton Kincaid (140) and Luke Jones (165). Wyatt Womack (86) also won by decision.
Ringgold's points all came on pins by Cason Craig (72), Landon Haddock (78), Robert Alexander (100), Santana Hagery (130), Eli McGuire (150) and Julian Barrera (180).
One night after Heritage and Ringgold battled on the mats, Lakeview tested itself against the Tigers during a match at Ringgold and rallied late for a 46-39 victory.
A major decision by Tallon Goodine (78) and a pin from Chris O'Dell (86) countered a forfeit victory for Ringgold by Craig (72). The Tigers responded with back-to-back pins by Gavin Allerding (94) and Alexander (100).
Three consecutive pins by Bo Green (115), Gavin Hardin (123) and Hagery (130) put Ringgold in front, 33-16, with six bouts remaining, but the Warriors would come storming back.
Alex Murdock (140), Jacob Seiffert (150), Jonas Watkins (165), James Scoggins (180) and Landyn Withrow (220) all won by pin to give Lakeview an insurmountable 46-33 lead. Adam Gann (HWT) got one final pin for Ringgold to account for the final six points.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.