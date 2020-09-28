The top-seeded Heritage Lady Generals moved on to the second round of the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-10, 25-8 win over eighth-seeded Rossville in Boynton on Monday.
Lexi Berry had six aces and a pair of kills for Heritage. Georgia Taylor collected five aces and two assists. Lauren Yarbrough finished with three aces, two assists and one kill, and Adalie Phillips recorded four aces and a dig.
Stella Stephens had two kills and two digs for Rossville. Haylee Cross collected an ace, a kill and a pair of digs. Piper Newbille had one dig and two assists, while Ana Angiano and Maya Bible each added one dig.
Ringgold upends LaFayette
Heritage will take on fourth-seeded Ringgold in a semifinal match later today in Boynton after the Lady Tigers beat LaFayette, 25-3 and 25-15 on Monday.
Brooke Baldwin had a big night with 15 aces, eight hits and eight assists in the win. Kayleigh Carpenter finished with four aces, five hits and six assists. Kylee Hampton recorded two aces and three assists. Kinsey Miller added three aces and three assists, while Addison Stoner had three aces and one assist.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
Lakeview moves on
On the other side of the bracket, the second-seeded Lakeview Lady Warriors cruised into the semifinals with a 25-16, 25-6 home victory over seventh-seeded Trion on Monday.
Jessy Blevins served up a dozen aces, collected five service points and had three kills in the win, while Bayli Smith added six service points.
Gordon Lee defeats Saddle Ridge
The Lady Trojans, seeded third in the tournament, took down the sixth-seeded Lady Mustangs on Monday by scores of 25-7 and 25-22.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Cheyenne Swanson had three kills, three digs and seven assists for the Lady Mustangs. Mary Kate Thurman led the team with nine assists. Addison McNabb and Lanie Hamilton each had five digs and one assist, while Lydia Haggard had four digs and a kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Saddle Ridge was Caydence Tinklepaugh (three digs, one assist), Macee Casteel (two kills, two digs, one ace), Mary Alice Ertz (two digs, one ace, one kill), Brynna Frederickson (two digs) and Alesia Leaks (one ace).
Lakeview will host Gordon Lee in the other tournament semifinal match at 5 p.m. today.
The winners of the semifinal matches will meet at LaFayette on Thursday for the NGAC championship.