The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will get a chance to avenge their lone loss of the season Wednesday afternoon when they face Ringgold for the 2021 NGAC volleyball tournament championship.
The match between the top-seeded Lady Tigers and the second-seeded Lady Trojans will begin at 4:30 p.m. at LaFayette Middle School.
Gordon Lee (11-1) won its way into the championship match with a victory over third-seeded Heritage (8-4). Scores and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
In the other semifinal, the Lady Tigers (10-2) dropped the first set to fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge, 25-13, but stayed alive by outlasting the Lady Mustangs, 28-26, in the second set. Ringgold would go on to win the third set, 25-20, and clinch the match.
Lady Tigers head coach Annie O'Dell called it "a spectacular team effort as they fought hard against a great volleyball team."
Individual statistics for Ringgold were not available as of press time.
Saddle Ridge (10-4) got 44 assists, 14 digs, seven kills and two aces from Cheyenne Swanson, 30 digs and three kills from Caydence Tinklepaugh, and 25 assists, 16 digs, 10 kills and four aces from Mary Alice Ertz. Lanie Hamilton recorded 20 digs, one ace and one kill, while Macee Casteel finished with six digs, four assists, four kills and three blocks.
Addison McNabb collected nine digs and four kills. Kennedy McNabb had seven digs and Jasmin Felipe finished with five digs. Lexi Underwood rounded out the stats with two kills, one block and one dig.