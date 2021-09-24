Rossville ended the NGAC regular season on Thursday and pushed Trion to three sets, but came up just short as Trion won 23-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Cameron Roe, Rossville's lone eighth grader, had five digs, two aces and an assist in the match. Taylin Parkman finished with eight aces to go with two kills and a dig, and Kinsley Smith recorded four kills, five digs, two assists and one ace.
McKenzey Moore had eight digs, three kills and an ace. Shea Crowley picked up three digs, two kills and two aces. Naomi Dawson had an ace and a dig, while Bailey Mincy added one kill and one dig.
Trion won the JV match, 25-15, 27-25, despite six kills, three aces and three digs from Marlee Jakupovic and two aces apiece by Hope Nelson and Jaden Rader. Rader also had one kill.
Bailey Barbee had two aces, one kill and one dig and Brylee Graham finished with three digs, one ace, one kill and one assist. Liahna North had two digs, while Kailyn Brown and Vega Miller had one dig each.
Rossville will play this weekend in a tournament at North Whitfield Middle School.