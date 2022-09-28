The finals of the 2022 NGAC volleyball tournament are now set.
Top-seeded Gordon Lee (12-0) will square off with second-seeded Saddle Ridge (14-1) in a winner-take-all match Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) at Ringgold Middle School.
The finals of the 2022 NGAC volleyball tournament are now set.
Top-seeded Gordon Lee (12-0) will square off with second-seeded Saddle Ridge (14-1) in a winner-take-all match Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) at Ringgold Middle School.
Saddle Ridge held off the upstart and sixth-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers, 25-18 and 25-20, in an all-Walker County semifinal on Tuesday at RMS.
Cheyenne Swanson had seven kills to go with 15 digs, 26 assists, two blocks and an ace. Grace Gamel finished with seven kills, four blocks and one dig, while Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 16 digs, five kills and four aces.
Sophy Tinklepaugh had 10 assists. L.C. Mullaly picked up 14 assists to go with four digs, two kills and an ace. Della Harris added nine digs, four kills and an assist. Jasmin Felipe had six digs, two assists and one ace. Serenity Hancock added five assists and one dig, while Caylie Harrell chipped in with a kill and one assisted block.
Individual stats for the Lady Ramblers (11-7) were not available as of press time.
The other semifinal saw the Lady Trojans defeat fourth-seeded and host Ringgold, 25-22 and 25-12, to earn a spot in the title match.
Emma Young had eight kills, two blocks, two assists and an ace. Delaney Hulgan finished with seven aces, two kills and a block. Layla Templeton added seven kills, four aces and a block, and Addy Hale recorded nine assists, while other contributors included McKinley Richie (two assists, one ace), Whitney Blaylock (one kill, one assist) and Abbigail Poteet (two digs).
Individual stats for the Lady Tigers (6-4) were not available as of press time.
Wednesday's match will be the second of the season between the Lady Trojans and the Lady Mustangs. Gordon Lee won the first meeting, 25-17, 25-20, back on Aug. 23, but Saddle Ridge has won 11 straight since that setback.
The match is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.