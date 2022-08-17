MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Saddle Ridge wins tri-match at Lakeview By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 17, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs opened the 2022 volleyball season in Catoosa County on Tuesday night and won twice in a tri-match at Lakeview.Saddle Ridge handled Dalton, 25-9 and 25-23, while picking up a narrow 25-22, 26-24 victory over the Lady Warriors.The night's other varsity match saw the Lady Warriors beat Dalton, 25-23 and 25-16, while Dalton beat Lakeview in a best-of-five JV contest, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-23.No individual statistics were available as of press time.Saddle Ridge (2-0) will host LaFayette on Thursday, while Lakeview (1-1) will host another tri-match on Thursday when Gordon Lee and Dade make the trip to Fort Oglethorpe. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Health director: 'Extremely transmissible, highly contagious' covid variant still putting people in area hospitals Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Fort Vancouver event offers historical garden tipsFree 1 hr ago Clark County nonprofit Community Roots Collaborative grows 1 hr ago Regenerative tourism the new frontier along the Willamette River 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Hanford offers potential, poses challenges 1 hr ago OSU football: Valsin takes the spotlight at fall camp 1 hr ago