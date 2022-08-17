Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs opened the 2022 volleyball season in Catoosa County on Tuesday night and won twice in a tri-match at Lakeview.

Saddle Ridge handled Dalton, 25-9 and 25-23, while picking up a narrow 25-22, 26-24 victory over the Lady Warriors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

