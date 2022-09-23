The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs will be the No. 2 seed for the NGAC tournament next week and closed out the regular season with a 25-12, 25-17 varsity win over visiting Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Cheyenne Swanson put up 19 assists, 12 digs, five aces and four kills on the night for the Navy-and-Red. Caydence Tinklepaugh had nine digs, seven kills and an ace. L.C. Mullaly handed out 14 assists to go with seven digs, four aces and a kill, while Della Harris finished with seven digs, two kills and one assist.
Anabelle Penland recorded five digs, four aces and one assist. Jasmin Felipe had six digs and one ace, while Grace Gamel collected a pair of kills.
Saddle Ridge is now 12-1 on the year.
Jordin Duran had six digs and four service points for the Lady Eagles (2-9). Eloise Evans picked up four digs and two service points, and Bryleigh Tate had five digs, two tips and pair of service points.
Ella Camper blocked five shots and had two tips. Lupita Guitierrez-Reyes had two service points and a pair of tips, while Jaiden Duran had one point on serve to go with four digs and two kills.
Saddle Ridge also won the JV match by scores of 25-7 and 25-11 behind nine aces, six assists and one kill from Sophy Tinklepaugh, five aces, five digs and three kills by Anna Hambrick, and eight assists, four aces and kill from Jaley Chapman.
Serenity Hancock collected five aces, four digs and one kill. Presley Beavers served up four aces to go with three digs. Makenna Clarke recorded two aces, two digs and one kill, and Rosalie Harlan added one dig.
For CVMS, Jordin Duran had three points off serves and three digs. Ashlyn Bradbury added five digs and Johnna Patterson recorded three, while Mollie Parris rounded out the stats with a dig and a kill.
