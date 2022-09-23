Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs will be the No. 2 seed for the NGAC tournament next week and closed out the regular season with a 25-12, 25-17 varsity win over visiting Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.

Cheyenne Swanson put up 19 assists, 12 digs, five aces and four kills on the night for the Navy-and-Red. Caydence Tinklepaugh had nine digs, seven kills and an ace. L.C. Mullaly handed out 14 assists to go with seven digs, four aces and a kill, while Della Harris finished with seven digs, two kills and one assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

