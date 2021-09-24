The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs will take a 9-3 overall record into the NGAC tournament after a 25-7, 25-11 victory at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 10 aces, eight digs and a kill as Saddle Ridge finished 6-3 in league play. Mary Alice Ertz collected six aces, four assists, four digs and four kills, and Cheyenne Swanson had 11 assists to go with five digs, four kills and three aces.
Lanie Hamilton recorded four digs, an assist and a kill. Jasmin Felipe had three digs, an ace and an assist, while Peyton Heatherly had a pair of kills and Macee Casteel added one ace, one block, one assist and one kill.
Also contributing in the victory was Kennedy McNabb (two digs), Libby Kate Parnell (one kill), Maggie Bowers (one kill) and Addison McNabb (one kill, one dig).
Georgia Mae Anderson had two service points, one kill and one block for Chattanooga Valley (2-8). Jaiden Duran and Tatum Myers had two service points each with Myers picking up one ace.
In the JV contest, the Lady Mustangs finished 11-1 on the season with a 25-13, 25-15 win.
L.C. Mullaly had a monster night serving with 18 aces to go with five kills, four assists and four digs. Della Harris had nine digs and five kills and Sophy Tinklepaugh dished out eight assists and collected three kills, three digs and an ace.
Anabelle Penland had nine digs and a kill. Campbell Crutcher served up four aces and added one kill, while KayleeAnne Ray added two kills.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Alexa Cannon (two digs, one ace, one kill), Serenity Hancock (one dig, one kill), Anna Hambrick (one ace, one dig, one kill), and Meghan Woods (two assists, one dig).
Jordin Duran had three aces on eight service points for CVMS. Mollie Parris added two service points and Sky Cochran had an ace on her one service point.