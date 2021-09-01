The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs improved to 4-1 on the season with a 25-13, 25-12 home win over LaFayette on Tuesday.
Cheyenne Swanson racked up 23 assists to go with seven aces, two digs and a pair of kills. Macee Casteel had a team-high eight kills and added five digs, four aces, an assist and a block. Jasmin Felipe served up five aces and had three digs, while Caydence Tinklepaugh picked up 11 digs and two kills.
Kennedy McNabb finished with five digs and an ace. Addison McNabb had two digs and two kills, while two digs from Libby Kate Parnell and one kill each from Della Harris and Peyton Heatherly rounded things out for the Navy-and-Red.
For LaFayette, Scout Taylor had five digs, while Callie Samples, Jaslyn Capello and Cheyenne Jackson finished with two aces apiece.
Saddle Ridge also took the junior varsity match by scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
L.C. Mullaly had a huge match with 10 aces, nine assists, nine digs and three kills. Sophy Tinklepaugh had a dozen assists to go with five kills, four digs and two aces. Anabelle Penland recorded 11 digs, a kill and an ace, while Anna Hambrick added four aces and four digs.
Other contributors included Harris (six digs, three aces, three kills), Alexa Cannon (three digs), Grace Gamel (two aces, one kill) and Serenity Hancock (two digs, one assist and one kill).
Individual statistics for the JV Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.