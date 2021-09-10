The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs enjoyed two big road victories on Thursday, taking down two good Ringgold clubs in varsity and JV action.
The varsity team moved to 6-1 with a hard-fought 25-21, 25-19 win. Cheyenne Swanson dished out 29 assists in the victory and added five digs and an ace. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 18 digs, five aces and a kill, while Mary Alice Ertz had eight assists, eight digs and seven kills with one ace.
Lanie Hamilton collected 10 digs, two aces, two kills and one assist. Macee Casteel added three kills, two digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist. Addison McNabb and Kennedy McNabb each had three digs, while Addison also picked up two kills. The stats were rounded out with a kill and a dig from Jasmin Felipe and one kill from Lexi Underwood.
Eighth graders Aleia Harris and Mattox Hollingsworth were the stat leaders for the Lady Tigers (3-1) and were named as standouts by head coach Annie O'Dell.
The JV match went three sets. Ringgold took the opener, 26-24, but Saddle Ridge came back to win 25-23 to force a tiebreaking third set. The Lady Mustangs won the final set, 15-12, to clinch the match.
L.C. Mullaly had 13 assists, 12 digs, seven aces and three kills for Saddle Ridge, while Della Harris had 13 digs to go with three kills, two assists and an ace. Sophy Tinklepaugh collected 12 assists, nine digs, five aces and a kill, and Anabelle Penland had seven digs, four aces and one kill.
Grace Gamel and Campbell Crutcher had six kills each. Gamel also had two aces, while Crutcher finished with a block and a dig. Other contributors included Alexa Cannon (two aces, three digs), KayleeAnne Ray (four digs, one assist), Caylie Harrell (two kills, one dig) and Anna Hambrick (one dig).
Ringgold's Bailee Bowman and Brylee Gann were praised for their serving and offense.