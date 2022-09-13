Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs competed in the 2nd Annual Pioneer Classic Volleyball Tournament at North Whitfield Middle School this past Saturday.

The Navy-and-Red went 4-1 on the day, falling only in the championship match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

