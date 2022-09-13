The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs competed in the 2nd Annual Pioneer Classic Volleyball Tournament at North Whitfield Middle School this past Saturday.
The Navy-and-Red went 4-1 on the day, falling only in the championship match.
Saddle Ridge defeated Valley Point (25-16, 25-7), Dalton "A" (25-6, 25-14) and Eastbrook (25-9, 25-10) with ease in pool play before another win over Dalton (25-9, 25-18) in the semifinals.
However, in the title match, they ran into the hosts, who outlasted the Lady Mustangs, 25-23, 22-25, and 15-13.
Cheyenne Swanson finished the day with 18 aces, 86 assists, 29 kills, 29 digs and a block. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 16 aces, 47 digs and 22 kills. Caylie Harrell had 15 kills to go with six digs, four blocks, an ace and an assist, while Grace Gamel recorded 23 kills, five blocks, three digs and one assist.
L.C. Mullaly had 19 aces, 84 assists, 33 digs and seven kills. Della Harris picked up 12 aces, 49 digs, nine kills and two assists. Jasmin Felipe added 41 digs, four aces and an assist, while Anabelle Penland had 46 digs, seven aces and three assists.
Saddle Ridge, now 12-2 overall, will get back to NGAC play today with a match at Rossville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.