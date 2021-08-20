The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs took both ends of a tri-match on Thursday night, beating both LaFayette and host Lakeview.
Saddle Ridge defeated LaFayette by scores of 25-11 and 25-14, while they needed three sets to get past the Lady Warriors, 29-27, 16-25 and 25-14.
Cheyenne Swanson had five aces, four kills, seven assists and a dig against LaFayette. Mary Alice Ertz finished with three aces, five kills, four assists and two digs, and Jasmin Felipe collected five aces to go with two digs and one kill. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded six digs and one kill, while Lanie Hamilton added seven digs and two aces.
Also contributing were Peyton Heatherly (two aces), Lexi Underwood (one ace) and Maggie Bowers (one dig).
Swanson finished with 28 assists, nine kills and nine digs in the marathon match against Lakeview, while Ertz went for a volleyball quadruple-double with 11 aces, 13 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills. Hamilton spurred the defense with 17 digs and three aces with Tinklepaugh picking up 11 digs to go with three aces and three kills.
Felipe chipped in with six digs, two aces and one assist, while the remainder of the stat sheet was filled in by Underwood (three digs, one ace, one kill), Heatherly (two blocks, two kills), Bowers (one dig), Addison McNabb (two digs), Kennedy McNabb (one dig) and Libby Kate Parnell (one dig).
Lakeview got 12 assists, 10 service points and three aces from McKinley Slatton and eight kills and seven service points from Bayli Smith.
The Lady Warriors' JV squad defeated Saddle Ridge, 25-14 and 25-15, behind five service points from Alexis Sisson. Individual statistics for the Lady Mustangs' JV team were not available.
The night's other match saw Lakeview squeeze past LaFayette, 25-20 and 25-23.
Slatton collected 10 assists and six service points with two aces in the win with Smith adding four kills and six digs. Kynidie Gaffin finished with eight service points, three kills and seven digs, while Bryleigh Gray had four aces among her seven service points. Mahayla Goodnight also recorded three kills and five digs.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
The JV match ended with the Lady Ramblers posting a 25-19, 25-5 victory. No individual stats for either team were available.