Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs are now 9-1 on the year after a 25-14, 25-16 victory at Rossville on Tuesday.

Cheyenne Swanson served up nine aces and added nine kills, 14 assists and four digs. Sophy Tinklepaugh recorded 13 assists, and L.C. Mullaly added nine assists to go with four digs and one ace. Jasmin Felipe posted 10 digs, and Caydence Tinklepaugh had seven digs and three kills.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

