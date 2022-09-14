The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs are now 9-1 on the year after a 25-14, 25-16 victory at Rossville on Tuesday.
Cheyenne Swanson served up nine aces and added nine kills, 14 assists and four digs. Sophy Tinklepaugh recorded 13 assists, and L.C. Mullaly added nine assists to go with four digs and one ace. Jasmin Felipe posted 10 digs, and Caydence Tinklepaugh had seven digs and three kills.
Grace Gamel hammered home five kills and added a block and an assist. Della Harris had a solid afternoon with three aces, three assists, three kills and four digs. Caylie Harrell recorded three digs and two kills, while the rest of the stats included three digs by Annabelle Penland and one by Serenity Hancock.
Rossville (4-5) got six assists, three digs, two aces and two kills from Kinsley Smith. Taylin Parkman had five kills, 13 digs and an assist, and Naomi Dawson had two kills and two digs.
Shea Crowley finished with two digs, a kill and an assist. Marlee Jakupovic added one kill and one dig. Jordyn Chapman chipped in with one kill, and Brylee Graham served up an ace.
Saddle Ridge will host Trion on Thursday, while Rossville will make the drive to Ringgold.
The Lady Mustangs also took the JV match by scores of 25-7 and 25-11.
Makenna Clarke had 11 aces and two digs for Saddle Ridge. Jaley Chapman recorded eight aces, two assists, two kills and one dig. Rosy Munoz had four aces to go with a dig, and Anna Hambrick collected three aces, three kills and two digs.
Presley Beavers added four kills, three assists, two digs and one ace. Rosalie Harlan had one ace and one dig, while Gwen Smith served up an ace.
Savannah Hannah had two aces and one kill for the Lady Bulldogs. Mili Hernandez added a pair of kills. Gemma Berry had an ace and Kailyn Brown recorded one assist.
