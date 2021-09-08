The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs varsity squad moved to 5-1 overall on the year with a 26-24, 25-17 non-league win over North Whitfield on Tuesday.
Cheyenne Swanson dished out 19 assists to go with six aces, five digs and a kill. Mary Alice Ertz recorded 14 assists, 10 digs, six kills and an ace, while Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with 13 digs, three kills and three aces.
Jasmin Felipe collected six digs and three aces. Macee Casteel had three kills, one assist and one ace and Lanie Hamilton picked up four digs, two kills and one ace.
Also contributing in the victory was Addison McNabb (three digs), Lexi Underwood (two kills), Libby Kate Parnell (two digs), Kennedy McNabb (one assist), Maggie Bowers (one dig) and Peyton Heatherly (one kill).
In the earlier JV match, Campbell Crutcher served up eight aces and added two kills as Saddle Ridge won, 25-15 and 25-9. Della Harris had five aces, four digs and two kills, while L.C. Mullaly recorded three aces, three assists, two digs and two kills.
Sophy Tinklepaugh picked up nine assists to go with two digs, an ace and a kill. Anabelle Penland had four aces and three digs, while the rest of the stat sheet included two kills by Caylie Harrell, one kill by KayleeAnne Ray, one ace from Anna Hambrick and one dig by Alexa Cannon.