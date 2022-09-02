An all-around effort helped the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs to 25-14, 25-8 win at Lakeview on Thursday.
Cheyenne Swanson had five aces, 15 assists, 15 digs, three kills and a block in the victory. Sophy Tinklepaugh put up six aces and six assists. Caydence Tinklepaugh added five aces, eight digs and four kills. L.C. Mullaly had seven assists, three digs and one kill, while Della Harris collected 10 digs, three kills and two aces.
Anabelle Penland recorded six digs, two assists, two kills and one ace. Serenity Hancock added six assists. Grace Gamel had two kills, and Caylie Harrell finished with two digs and one kill.
Kynidie Gaffin had two kills, two digs and an ace for Lakeview.
Saddle Ridge (6-1) will host Rome in a non-league match on Tuesday before entertaining Ringgold on Thursday. Meanwhile, the next match for Lakeview (5-3) will be at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Saddle Ridge also posted a 25-21, 25-14 win in the JV match as Jaley Chapman served up nine aces to go with two digs, two kills and one assist. Anna Hambrick had five aces, five digs, four assists and three kills. Kiannslee Moses added four digs and two aces, while Rosalie Harlan collected two aces, two digs and two kills.
Also contributing for Saddle Ridge was Presley Beavers (two aces, two assists, one dig), Makenna Clarke (two aces, one assist, one dig) and Gwen Smith (two aces, two digs, one kill).
Gabby DeForest recorded four aces for the Lady Warriors.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.