Saddle Ridge Mustangs

An all-around effort helped the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs to 25-14, 25-8 win at Lakeview on Thursday.

Cheyenne Swanson had five aces, 15 assists, 15 digs, three kills and a block in the victory. Sophy Tinklepaugh put up six aces and six assists. Caydence Tinklepaugh added five aces, eight digs and four kills. L.C. Mullaly had seven assists, three digs and one kill, while Della Harris collected 10 digs, three kills and two aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In