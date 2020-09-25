The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs will go into next week's NGAC Tournament riding the momentum of a win as they took care of Dade, 25-7, 25-20, in the regular season finale on Thursday.
Alesia Leaks, Lydia Haggard and Olivia White each had four aces. Leaks also picked up three kills and a dig, Haggard added four kills and two digs, while White finished with four kills and three digs. Emma Hixson had a pair of aces and Cheyenne Swanson dished out six assists to go with two kills and an ace.
Also contributing in the win was Mary Kate Thurman (three assists, one ace, one kill), Caydence Tinklepaugh (four digs, one ace, one kill), Lanie Hamilton (three digs), Brynna Frederickson (one ace, one dig) and Mary Alice Ertz (one ace, one kill).
Saddle Ridge is seeded sixth for NGAC tournament and play at third-seeded Gordon Lee on Monday in a first-round match.
In Thursday's JV match, Saddle Ridge posted a 25-17, 25-22 win as Campbell Crutcher had seven aces and four kills. L.C. Mullaly also had seven aces to go with two assists, two digs and one kill. Gracie Pierce recorded four aces and one dig and Della Harris added two aces and three kills.
Five digs and a kill from Anabelle Penland, five digs, two assists and two kills from Jasmin Felipe, two digs from Alexa Cannon and two digs and a kill from Libby Kate Parnell rounded out the stats.