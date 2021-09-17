The Saddle Ridge varsity squad suffered a tough loss to Trion on Thursday, 25-22 and 25-18.
Cheyenne Swanson had 19 assists, 16 digs and seven kills for the Lady Mustangs (7-3). Mary Alice Ertz recorded 15 assists to go with five digs, two aces and two kills. Macee Casteel picked up five kills, two aces, two blocks and one assist, while Lanie Hamilton added 11 digs and a pair of aces.
Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with seven digs and a kill. Addison McNabb added four digs, three aces and two kills, while other contributors included Jasmin Felipe and Kennedy McNabb with three digs apiece, and Lexi Underwood with one ace, one block, one dig and one kill.
The Saddle Ridge JV team scored a 25-11, 25-12 win as L.C. Mullaly racked up 10 aces, nine assists, two digs and one kill. Grace Gamel finished with six kills, an ace and a block, and Della Harris had seven aces, four digs, two assists, and two kills.
Sophy Tinklepaugh collected nine assists, three aces, two digs and two kills and Caylie Harrell had four kills. Anabelle Penland finished with four digs, one ace and one kill, while Campbell Crutcher (one kill), Anna Hambrick (one ace) and Serenity Hancock (one dig) rounded out the stats.