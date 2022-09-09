Saddle Ridge needed three sets on Thursday, but held on for a 25-22, 22-25, 15-12 home win over visiting Ringgold.
Cheyenne Swanson had a big night with 31 assists, 17 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 24 digs to go with two aces, two kills and one assist. L.C. Mullaly had 30 assists, 12 digs, two kills and an ace, while Della Harris also put up 24 digs, adding five kills and an assist.
Grace Gamel had seven kills and a pair of blocks. Jasmin Felipe recorded 14 digs and two aces, while Annabelle Penland had 10 digs. Sophy Tinklepaugh posted nine assists, three digs and one kill, while the rest of the stats belonged to Caylie Harrell (three kills, two blocks, one ace, one assist) and Serenity Hancock (four assists and four digs).
Ringgold head coach Annie O'Dell named Natalie Crane, London Franklin and Emaline Sink as standouts for the match.
"Our team is very talented and skilled, but we have to master our mental game in order to finish the season strong," she added.
Saddle Ridge (8-1) will play at Rossville on Tuesday, while that day's conference slate will also include Ringgold (3-2) at Lakeview.
The Lady Tigers took the JV match by scores of 25-19 and 25-13.
Standout players for Ringgold included Kate Edgar, Avril Garzone, Gracelee Thorton and Ariel McNabb.
"They are improving so much each time they set foot on the court," O'Dell said. "They have a good shot at winning the (NGAC) JV tournament if they keep it up."
For Saddle Ridge, Anna Hambrick had 11 digs, five aces and five kills. Jaley Chapman collected 10 assists, two kills and a dig, and Makenna Clarke had eight digs and three kills.
Other contributors were Presley Beavers (five assists, two digs), Kiannslee Moses (six digs, one kill), Gwen Smith (two digs, one kill) and Rosalie Harlan (two kills, one assist, one dig).
