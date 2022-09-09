Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Saddle Ridge needed three sets on Thursday, but held on for a 25-22, 22-25, 15-12 home win over visiting Ringgold.

Cheyenne Swanson had a big night with 31 assists, 17 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded 24 digs to go with two aces, two kills and one assist. L.C. Mullaly had 30 assists, 12 digs, two kills and an ace, while Della Harris also put up 24 digs, adding five kills and an assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

