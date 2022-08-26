Saddle Ridge Mustangs

There was lots of Navy-and-Red on the court in Rock Spring on Thursday, but it was the home team doing most of the celebrating as Saddle Ridge claimed a 25-11, 25-16 varsity win over Heritage.

Cheyenne Swanson led the Lady Mustangs with six kills, two blocks and 12 assists, while also adding six digs and an ace. Grace Gamel picked up three kills and one ace. Caylie Harrell also had three kills along with an ace, a block and an assist, and Della Harris recorded six digs, three aces and a pair of kills.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

