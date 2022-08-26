There was lots of Navy-and-Red on the court in Rock Spring on Thursday, but it was the home team doing most of the celebrating as Saddle Ridge claimed a 25-11, 25-16 varsity win over Heritage.
Cheyenne Swanson led the Lady Mustangs with six kills, two blocks and 12 assists, while also adding six digs and an ace. Grace Gamel picked up three kills and one ace. Caylie Harrell also had three kills along with an ace, a block and an assist, and Della Harris recorded six digs, three aces and a pair of kills.
L.C. Mullaly had a solid night with nine assists, four digs, three aces and two kills. Serenity Hancock collected 13 digs and three aces, while Jasmin Felipe added nine digs, four aces and a kill.
Saddle Ridge (4-1) will play at LaFayette on Tuesday, while Heritage (6-4) will entertain Ringgold.
Heritage would go on to win the JV match, 25-17 and 25-11.
Saddle Ridge got seven assists, two digs, an ace and a kill from Jaley Chapman, five digs and two kills from Anna Hambrick, and four digs, two assists and one kill from Kianslee Moses.
Presley Beavers posted two assists, one ace and one dig. Makenna Clarke had one ace, one dig and one kill. Gwen Smith added an ace and a dig. Rosalie Harlan collected two digs and an assist, while Rosy Munoz chipped in with one dig.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.