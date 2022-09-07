Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Saddle Ridge ran its varsity winning streak to four on Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-7 non-conference home win over Rome.

The Lady Mustangs were dealing out the aces as they recorded 25 against the Lady Wolves, including seven apiece from Caydence Tinklepaugh and L.C. Mullaly. Tinklepaugh added a dig and a kill, while Mullaly also posted seven assists, two digs and one kill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

