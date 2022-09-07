Saddle Ridge ran its varsity winning streak to four on Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-7 non-conference home win over Rome.
The Lady Mustangs were dealing out the aces as they recorded 25 against the Lady Wolves, including seven apiece from Caydence Tinklepaugh and L.C. Mullaly. Tinklepaugh added a dig and a kill, while Mullaly also posted seven assists, two digs and one kill.
Jasmin Felipe had four aces, two digs and a kill. Anabelle Penland collected four aces and three digs, and Cheyenne Swanson had two aces to go with seven assists, five digs and two kills. The rest of the stats featured five digs, an ace and a kill from Della Harris and two kills and one assist by Caylie Harrell.
Saddle Ridge (7-1) will get back to NGAC play on Thursday as they host Ringgold.
Saddle Ridge also coasted in the JV match, winning 25-12 and 25-12.
It was another ace-fest for the Navy-and-Red, led by 10 from Serenity Hancock and seven from Sophy Tinklepaugh. Tinklepaugh also finished up with 10 assists, two kills and one dig, while Hancock recorded five digs and two kills.
Makenna Clarke added three aces, three digs and two kills. Jaley Chapman had three aces, six assists, three kills and two digs. Anna Hambrick posted four digs to go with her one ace, and Kiannslee Moses had an ace, three kills and a dig.
Presley Beavers had one ace, while Rosalie Harlan and Gwen Smith had one assist apiece.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.