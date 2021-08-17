The Saddle Ridge volleyball teams opened the 2021 season with dominating home victories over Dalton on Monday night.
The junior varsity scored a 25-6, 25-10 win, while the varsity took down their opponents, 25-10, 25-9.
Saddle Ridge's JV served up 30 aces in their match, 15 coming from Della Harris, who also had two digs and one kill. Anabelle Penland picked up seven aces, a dig and a kill and L.C. Mullaly recorded four aces and a kill.
Other standouts included Campbell Crutcher (three kills, two digs), Sophy Tinklepaugh (two aces, two assists), Grace Gamel (one ace) and Alexa Cannon (one ace).
Statistics for the varsity match were unavailable as of press time.