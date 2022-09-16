Saddle Ridge Mustangs

It was a very successful Thursday for the Saddle Ridge volleyball program as they took down Trion, 25-2 and 25-6, in a home varsity match.

Grace Gamel led the Lady Mustangs with eight kills and three blocks. Caydence Tinklepaugh served up a team-high seven aces to go with two kills and an assist. Cheyenne Swanson finished with 10 assists, four kills, two aces, a block and a dig, while Jasmin Felipe had five aces and six digs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In