It was a very successful Thursday for the Saddle Ridge volleyball program as they took down Trion, 25-2 and 25-6, in a home varsity match.
Grace Gamel led the Lady Mustangs with eight kills and three blocks. Caydence Tinklepaugh served up a team-high seven aces to go with two kills and an assist. Cheyenne Swanson finished with 10 assists, four kills, two aces, a block and a dig, while Jasmin Felipe had five aces and six digs.
Della Harris recorded five digs, four kills and one ace. L.C. Mullaly collected five assists, two digs and a kill. Anabelle Penland added three digs and an ace, while the stats were rounded out by Caylie Harrell (one kill), Serenity Hancock (one dig) and Sophy Tinklepaugh (one assist).
Saddle Ridge (10-1) will play at Dade on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-Red also won the JV match by scores of 25-21 and 25-16.
Anna Hambrick had a huge night with nine aces, seven digs and seven kills. Jaley Chapman recorded eight assists, four digs and an ace. Kiannslee Moses had nine digs, two kills and one ace, while Makenna Clarke picked up four digs, two aces and one kill.
Presley Beavers had four assists, four digs, three kills and two aces, Rosalie Harlan added three digs, two aces and two kills, and Gwen Smith had two digs, an ace and a kill.
