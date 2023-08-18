The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs opened the 2023 season by sweeping a tri-match at Lakeview on Thursday night.

Saddle Ridge scored a 25-9, 25-21 victory over Rossville and got past the host Lady Warriors, 25-21, 25-23.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

