The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs made the trip down Highway 27 South and defeated their potential high school teammates, 25-12 and 25-9, in a match at LaFayette Middle School.
Cheyenne Swanson racked up six aces, six assists, six kills, five digs and a pair of blocks. Della Harris had six digs, five kills and two aces. Grace Gamel added five kills and two blocks, while L.C. Mullaly collected 15 assists, six digs, four aces and a kill.
Anabelle Penland added five digs, two aces and one assist. Jasmin Felipe had four digs and two aces. Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with four digs, a block, a kill and an assist with Caylie Harrell picking up two kills, an ace and a block.
Callie Samples had two assists, one kill and one ace for the Lady Ramblers. Cheyenne Jackson added two kills and Zoey Smith recorded one, while Jazlyn Mosley and Tatum Myers both had one ace.
Saddle Ridge (5-1) will play at Lakeview on Thursday, while LaFayette (0-4) will head to Ringgold that same afternoon.
The Lady Ramblers took the JV match by scores of 25-15 and 25-22.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
For Saddle Ridge, Sophy Tinklepaugh ended up with 10 digs, five kills, five assists and three aces. Anna Hambrick collected nine digs, four assists, two kills and one ace, and Rosalie Harlan added nine digs and two kills.
Kiannslee Moses had seven digs and an ace and Jaley Chapman dished out eight assists to go with an ace, a dig and a kill. Presley Beavers had three digs and one assist, Gwen Smith added three digs and one kill, while Rosy Munoz rounded out the statsheet with three digs, two assists and two kills.
