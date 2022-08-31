The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs made the trip down Highway 27 South and defeated their potential high school teammates, 25-12 and 25-9, in a match at LaFayette Middle School.

Cheyenne Swanson racked up six aces, six assists, six kills, five digs and a pair of blocks. Della Harris had six digs, five kills and two aces. Grace Gamel added five kills and two blocks, while L.C. Mullaly collected 15 assists, six digs, four aces and a kill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

