The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs picked up a road win at Rossville on Monday by scores of 25-17 and 25-21.
Individual statistics for SRMS had not been provided as of press time.
Piper Newbille had four aces, three kills, two digs and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Middlebrooks served up four aces. Stella Stephens had two kills, an ace and a dig. Callie Hayes finished with two digs and a kill, while an ace from Haylee Cross and a kill from Sarah Ellis rounded out the stats for the home team.
Saddle Ridge also won the JV match, 25-5 and 25-7.
Individual statistics for SRMS had not been provided as of press time.
McKenzey Moore had an ace and a kill for Rossville. Bailey Mincy recorded one digs and Cameron Roe added an ace.