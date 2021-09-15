Saddle Ridge is now 7-2 on the season after a 25-10, 25-12 home win over Rossville on Tuesday.
Jasmin Felipe served up seven aces and had a dig for Saddle Ridge. Cheyenne Swanson had five aces, three digs and 14 assists. Mary Alice Ertz finished with five aces, six kills and four digs, while Caydence Tinklepaugh had 11 digs, four kills and one ace.
Kennedy McNabb had three aces, Lanie Hamilton had two aces, while other contributors included Lexi Underwood (one kill), Peyton Heatherly (one kill), Libby Kate Parnell (one dig) and Maggie Bowers (one kill, one assist).
Rossville (0-9) got two aces and an assist from Kinsley Smith, a kill and two digs from Taylini Parkman and a kill and a dig from Shea Crowley. McKenzey Moore had two digs and Naomi Dawson recorded an ace.
The Lady Mustangs took the JV match, 25-3, 25-12, behind 11 aces and a kill from Anabelle Penland and 13 aces, three assists, a kill and a dig from L.C. Mullaly. Della Harris recorded eight aces and a dig, while Sophy Tinklepaugh had an ace and five assists.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Serenity Hancock (three digs, one kill), Grace Gamel (one ace, one kill), Campbell Crutcher (two kills, one dig) and Anna Hambrick (one kill).
Individual stats for the JV Lady Bulldogs were not available as of press time.