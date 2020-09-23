The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs fell to NGAC frontrunner Heritage on Tuesday night. The varsity squad lost by scores of 25-11 and 25-11, while the JV suffered a 25-8, 25-22 defeat.
Macee Casteel had a team-high three kills for the varsity team and added two blocks and two digs. Cheyenne Swanson collected 10 assists to go with three digs, an ace and a kill, while Mary Kate Thurman had five assists and a kill. Mary Alice Ertz picked up nine digs and one kill and Caydence Tinklepaugh had six digs and an ace.
Other contributors included Lydia Haggard (five digs, one ace), Lanie Hamilton (two digs), Kennedy McNabb (one ace), Alesia Leaks (one dig), Emma Hixson (one assist, one dig) and Brynna Frederickson (one dig, one kill).
In the JV match, Jasmin Felipe recorded seven digs, three assists, an ace and a kill. Campbell Crutcher had four kills and a pair of digs. Anabelle Penland had nine digs and one kill and L.C. Mullaly finished with two aces, two assists, one dig and one kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Della Harris (one ace, one dig), Grace Gamel (two digs, two kills), Libby Kate Parnell (two aces) and Alexa Cannon (two digs).
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.