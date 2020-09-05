The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs closed out last week with home losses to Gordon Lee, 25-16, 25-13 on the varsity side and 25-21, 25-14 in the JV match.
Macee Casteel had three kills for Saddle Ridge. Cheyenne Swanson collected 10 assists and two digs. Kennedy McNabb finished with three aces, three digs and two assists, while Caydence Tinklepaugh had four assists and three digs.
Addison McNabb had four digs and two kills. Mary Alice Ertz recorded three digs, two aces and a kill. Emma Hixson picked up three digs. Lanie Hamilton had three digs and an ace, while Lydia Haggard added an ace and a dig.
Anabelle Penland had 14 assists, five kills and an assist for the Lady Mustangs' JV team. Jasmin Felipe collected four kills, four assists, three digs and an ace. Campbell Crutcher added three kills, three digs and one ace, while Libby-Kate Parnell picked up three digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was L.C. Mullaly (two aces, two assists, two digs), Grace Gamel (two digs, one kill), Alexa Cannon (two digs), Della Harris (one kill) and Gracie Pierce (one dig).
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee's teams were not available as of press time.