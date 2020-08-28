The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs broke through with a sweep of Trion Thursday night in Rock Spring.
The varsity team scored a 25-16, 25-18 win behind six aces, 10 assists, four digs and two kills from Caydence Tinklepaugh, six aces, six digs and two kills from Lydia Haggard and two aces, four digs and a kill from Brynna Frederickson.
Other contributors included Cheyenne Swanson (5 assists, 2 digs), Addison McNabb (3 aces, 5 digs), Lanie Hamilton (8 digs), Macee Casteel (4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace), Alesia Leaks (5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Emma Hixson (4 digs) and Olivia White (2 assists, 1 kill).
The Navy-and-Red took the JV match by scores of 25-14 and 25-11.
Cheyanne Catlett served up nine aces, followed by seven from Jasmin Felipe, who also had a kill and a dig. Campbell Crutcher recorded five aces and Gracie Pierce had four aces and one assist. One assist, one dig and one kill by L.C. Mullaly, one kill by Della Harris and one kill and one dig from Anabelle Penland rounded out the stats.