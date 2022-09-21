The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs improved to 11-1 on the season with a 25-10, 25-18 victory at Dade on Tuesday.
Cheyenne Swanson and L.C. Mullaly each posted 21 assists in the match. Swanson also had 10 digs, four aces and three kills, while Mullaly added 12 digs, an ace and a block. Caydence Tinklepaugh has 14 digs, six kills and one ace. Caylie Harrell added five kills and two digs with Grace Gamel adding five kills and one block.
Della Harris had seven digs, four aces, four kills and three assists. Jasmin Felipe collected nine digs, three aces and one kill, while Anabelle Penland finished with seven digs, one ace and one kill.
Saddle Ridge will host Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
The Navy-and-Red also took the JV victory, 25-11 and 25-16, behind nine aces, 11 digs and a kill from Anna Hambrick, four kills and four digs from Rosalie Harlan, and six digs, four kills and three aces by Serenity Hancock.
Sophy Tinklepaugh finished with 19 assists, two digs, one ace and one kill. Kiannslee Moses had five aces, two digs and a kill. Makenna Clarke collected four digs, one ace and one kill. Jaley Chapman recorded eight assists, eight digs, three aces and two kills, while Gwen Smith chipped in with one ace, one dig and one kill.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.