Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs improved to 11-1 on the season with a 25-10, 25-18 victory at Dade on Tuesday.

Cheyenne Swanson and L.C. Mullaly each posted 21 assists in the match. Swanson also had 10 digs, four aces and three kills, while Mullaly added 12 digs, an ace and a block. Caydence Tinklepaugh has 14 digs, six kills and one ace. Caylie Harrell added five kills and two digs with Grace Gamel adding five kills and one block.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

