The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got back to their winning ways with a 25-17, 25-15 win over Dade on Tuesday.
Saddle Ridge (8-3) got 14 assists, five digs, four aces and three kills from Cheyenne Swanson and 13 assists, seven digs, five kills and two aces from Mary Alice Ertz. Libby Kate Parnell had seven digs and one ace. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded six digs, three kills and an ace, while Lanie Hamilton had six digs, one ace, one assist and one kill.
Macee Casteel finished with three aces, three kills, two digs and one assist. Lexi Underwood collected three kills, two aces and one dig, while Maggie Bowers had two digs.
Saddle Ridge also won the JV match by scores of 25-9 and 25-6.
L.C. Mullaly had seven aces, five digs, four assists and two kills. Sophy Tinklepaugh finished with seven aces, seven assists, two kills and a dig, while Serenity Hancock, Grace Gamel and Della Harris all had three kills each. Gamel also had an assist and a dig, while Harris collected three digs and an ace.
Anabelle Penland added four digs, three aces and two assists. Anna Hambrick had two aces and a dig. Meghan Woods finished with a dig and an assist, and Campbell Crutcher served up one ace.