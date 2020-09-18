The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a home sweep of Saddle Ridge on Thursday. LaFayette took the varsity match, 25-9, 25-18, while the Lady Ramblers' JV won by scores of 25-17 and 25-19.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
Cheyenne Swanson had 17 assists and six digs for the Lady Mustangs. Macee Casteel had six kills and two blocks. Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with three aces, five digs and an assist. Mary Alice Ertz and Lanie Hamilton each recorded eight digs, while Ertz added an ace and a kill. Mary Kate Thurman dished out seven assists, a dig and a kill.
Lydia Haggard had five digs and two kills. Kennedy McNabb finished with four digs and one kill, while Addison McNabb added two digs and one kill. Brynna Frederickson and Olivia White had three digs apiece and Alesia Leaks chipped in with two aces, two assists, one dig and one kill.
JV standouts for Saddle Ridge included Jasmin Felipe (13 digs, one assist, one kill), Anabelle Penland (11 digs, one kill), L.C. Mullaly (five assists, three aces, three kills, one dig), Libby Kate Parnell (five digs, one kill), Campbell Crutcher (three kills, one ace, one dig), Alexa Cannon (three digs) and Della Harris (one dig, one kill).
Heritage splits with Ringgold
The Lady Generals got the better of the Lady Tigers in Thursday's varsity match, while the Ringgold JV got a measure of revenge in the nightcap.
Heritage won the varsity contest by scores of 25-13 and 25-11 as Lexi Berry had five aces, four kills and two blocks. Ava Davey collected four aces and two kills. Georgia Taylor added four assists and a kill. Macey Hales picked up two kills and Lauren Yarbrough had three assists.
Faith Keisling recorded nine assists, three aces and two hits for the Lady Tigers. Mattox Hollingsworth had 14 assists and an ace. Emma Varnell added 13 assists and an ace, while Brooke Baldwin collected 12 assists and an ace. Kayleigh Carpenter had six assists to go with four hits.
The Lady Tigers celebrated a 25-23, 6-25, 15-7 win in the JV match as Adyson Stoner (five aces, two hits), Karis Neff (two aces) and Natalie Crane (one ace) were standouts for Ringgold.
Heritage got six aces from Addy Kissner, four from Rori Pepper and three from Addyson Morrison, who also had a kill. Madison Sertel served up two aces and Aireanna Williams added two kills.
Lakeview gets past Gordon Lee
The Lady Warriors needed three sets, but claimed a home victory over Gordon Lee on Thursday, 25-12, 11-25 and 25-21.
Mercedes Thompson had 10 service points, eight digs, four aces and three kills in the win. Chloe Qualls collected nine service points, nine kills and three digs, while Bayli Smith had six digs.
Gordon Lee took the JV match by scores of 25-11 and 25-23.
Katie Vinyard had six aces for the Lady Warriors and McKinley Slatton added four aces.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee's teams were not available as of press time.