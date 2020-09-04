The Ringgold Lady Tigers' varsity squad powered past Trion on Thursday, 25-2 and 25-10, in a match played at Ringgold.
Kayleigh Carpenter served up 10 aces to go with four hits and two assists. Kaylee Hampton had seven aces and two assists, while Noel Fries added five aces, five assists and three hits. Other top contributors were Brooke Baldwin with four aces, one hit and one assist, Faith Keisling with three aces and eight assists and Kinsey Miller and Jacey Woodard with two aces each.
Ringgold also won the JV match by scores of 25-8 and 25-23. Brylee Gann had five aces, followed by Natalie Crane and Karis Neff with three apiece. Lyla Watson and Morgan Dinkins each finished with two.
Heritage wins at home
The Lady Generals defeated county rival Lakeview on Thursday, 25-12 and 25-17, behind seven aces, three kills, a block and a dig by Lexi Berry. Ava Davey recorded five kills and three aces. Joanna Joa had two kills, as did Georgia Taylor, who also added two digs and an ace. Lauren Yarbrough chipped in with two digs and one ace.
Jessy Blevins had four service points for the Lady Warriors, while Mercedes Thompson added four blocks.
In the JV match, Lakeview won the opening set, 25-22, but Heritage would rally for a 25-20 win in the second set before earning a 15-11 victory in the third set.
Madison Sertel and Aireanna Williams each had four aces for the Lady Generals, while Williams also collected three kills. Addy Kissner had three aces and two kills. Addyson Morrison had two aces and two digs. Adalie Phillips finished with two aces and one dig, whle Janey McCoy served up a pair of aces.
Individual statistics for Lakeview were not available as of press time.