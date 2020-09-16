The Ringgold Lady Tigers held serve at home with a 25-17, 25-13 victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
Kayleigh Carpenter had eight aces, five assists and four hits for the Lady Tigers. Mattox Hollingsworth finished with seven aces, five assists and three hits. Brooke Baldwin picked up seven assists and three aces to go with 10 hits and Faith Kiesling added two aces, two assists and a hit.
Also contributing in the win was Jacey Woodard (two aces, three assists, one hit), Emma Varnell (five assists, three hits, one ace), Noel Fries (three assists, one hit), Adyson Stoner (four assists, two hits) and Kaylie Hampton (one assist, one hit).
In the night's JV match, Ringgold scored a 25-8, 25-15 win as Natalie Crane collected 13 aces and a pair of assists. Karis Neff had six aces and an assist, while Bailee Bowman added one ace and one assist.
Individual statistics for CVMS were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee wins at home
The Lady Trojans' varsity team picked up a 25-3, 25-10 victory, while the Gordon Lee JV squad won its match, 25-7 and 25-0. Kaci McDaniel ran off 25 straight service points for the Lady Trojans in the second set of the JV match.
Heritage sweeps LaFayette
The Lady Generals defeated LaFayette, 25-15 and 25-14, in Tuesday's varsity match in south Walker County.
Georgia Taylor had six aces, five assists and a block for the Lady Generals. Ava Davey had four kills and an ace. Lauren Yarbrough finished with three kills, three assists and one ace. Macey Hales added three kills and Lexi Berry had two kills, two blocks and one ace.
Heritage also took the JV match, but needed three sets to pull out a 20-25, 25-15, 15-10 victory. Addy Kissner had eight aces in the win, followed by Madison Sertel with five. Aireanna Williams added two kills.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
Lakeview powers past Dade
The Lady Warriors collected a 25-8, 25-16 varsity win on the road in Trenton on Tuesday as Jessy Blevins and Mercedes Thompson both served up six aces. Thompson added five kills and Chloe Qualls finished with seven service points.
Lakeview also pulled out a close 25-23, 25-16 victory in the JV match behind six aces from McKinley Slatton and three each from Rylee Roden and Mahayla Goodnight. Arin Franks added three kills in the win.