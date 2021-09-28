The North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament semifinals will be Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette Middle School.
Second-seeded Gordon Lee will take on third-seeded Heritage at 4:30, and top-seeded Ringgold will battle fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge at 5:30.
Gordon Lee advanced with a win over seventh-seeded Dade, while Heritage stopped sixth-seeded LaFayette. Saddle Ridge swept fifth-seeded Lakeview and Ringgold took over eighth-seeded Trion.
Gordon Lee 25-11, 25-4 over Dade
Addison Cagle had seven aces on 15 service points for the Navy-and-White (10-1), while Emma Young had nine aces on 10 service points and picked up a kill. Faith Blesch had five aces and eight service points. Kaighan Cassell finished with four service points, four aces and three kills, while Delaney Hulgan chipped in with three service points and one kill.
Heritage 25-17, 25-20 over LaFayette
Individual statistics for the Lady Generals (8-3) were not available as of press time.
The Lady Ramblers (4-6) got 100 percent serving from Cheyenne Jackson and from Scout Taylor, who also added an assist.
Ringgold 25-19, 25-10 over Trion
Kaylie Carpenter had four kills and Adyson Stoner added four aces for the Lady Tigers (9-2).
Saddle Ridge 25-12, 25-12 over Lakeview
Cheyenne Swanson dished out 17 assists for the Lady Mustangs (10-3) to go with seven digs, five kills and two aces, and Mary Alice Ertz recorded 11 assists while adding six digs, four kills and two aces. Lanie Hamilton had 10 digs and one kill, while Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with seven digs, three kills and one ace.
Jasmin Felipe picked up five digs and two aces. Macee Casteel had three assists, two kills and one ace, while the rest of the stats included two digs by Addison McNabb and one dig from Libby Kate Parnell.
Kynidie Gaffin had seven digs, two service points and two kills for the Lady Warriors (4-7).
CVMS falls to GPS
The Lady Eagles (2-9) ended their season with a non-league loss to Chattanooga's GPS on Tuesday as the visiting Bruisers won, 25-12, 25-10.
Georgia Mae Anderson had four service points, two blocks, an ace and a kill. Zoey Fleming finished with two service points and one ace, while other stats include Trinity Silmon (one kill), Gracie Pierce (one ace, one service point) and Jaiden Duran (one service point).
The JV match went three sets before GPS won, 25-14, 23-25, 15-4.
Jordin Duran led CVMS with nine service points and also recorded four aces. Mollie Parris had three service points and two aces. Sky Cochran finished with four service points. Johnna Patterson had two aces on two service points. Hannah Hood collected two kills, and Bryleigh Tate added one ace.