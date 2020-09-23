The Rossville Lady Bulldogs played a pair of matches at home on Wednesday, dropping a decision to LaFayette before rebounding for a three-set victory over Chattanooga Valley.
LaFayette took the match in straight sets, 25-4, 25-9. Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Piper Newbille had four digs, two kills and an ace for the Lady Bulldogs. Stella Stephens also had four digs. Callie Hayes served up two aces and added one dig. Maya Bible had two digs and one assist. Olivia Middlebrooks added one ace, while Ana Anguiano, Chazlen Skinner and Sarah Ellis each had one dig.
Against the Lady Eagles, Rossville lost the first set, 25-16, but rallied for a 25-12 win in the second set to force a third-set tiebreaker. The Lady Bulldogs would then clinch the match with a 25-23 victory.
Newbille dealt 13 aces in the match to go with four kills, four digs and an assist. Hayes and Haylee Cross had six aces, one kill and one dig apiece, while Cross also recorded three assists. Middlebrooks collected four aces and Bible added two. Two digs by Skinner and one dig each from Ellis and Stephens rounded out the stat sheet.
In JV action, LaFayette picked up the victory. Scores were not available as of press time. Marlee Jakupovic and Naomi Dawson each had an ace for Rossville. Stats for LaFayette were also not available.
Rossville's JV squad defeated CVMS, 25-13 and 25-20, as Cameron Roe had five aces and Jakupovic added three. Dawson had two aces and a kill. Bailey Mincy finished with two kills and one ace, while Liahna North and McKenzey Moore had one ace apiece.
Stats for CVMS were also not available.