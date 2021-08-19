The Rossville Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-3 on the season with a 25-16, 25-13 loss to Dade in Trenton on Thursday. Shea Crowley had a team-high four aces for the Lady Bulldogs to go with three kills and a dig. Taylin Parkman served up two aces and added a kill and one assist, while McKenzey Moore recorded one kill.
Dade swept the junior varsity match by scores of 25-15 and 25-10. Amee Brown had seven total aces for Rossville, while Jaden Rader added one. Liahna North recorded four kills and one ace with Bailey Mincy adding two kills.
Rossville will play host to rival Chattanooga Valley on Monday.