The Rossville varsity Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-8, 25-7 decision to Heritage on Thursday.
McKenzey Moore had three digs and an ace for Rossville. Bailey Mincy recorded a pair of kills, while Cameron Roe and Taylin Parkman had two digs each.
In the JV match, Heritage claimed a 25-19, 25-10 victory, despite four kills from Rossville's Liahna North, one kill from Kailyn Brown, and two aces and one assist from Marlee Jacupovic.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.