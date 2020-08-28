The Rossville Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lakeview on Thursday and lost a varsity match to the Lady Warriors, 25-7 and 25-14.
Piper Newbille and Stella Stephens each had a kill in the loss, while Newbille added one assist. Olivia Middlebrooks recorded a team-high three aces. Callie Hayes picked up one ace and Haylee Cross added an ace and two digs.
In the JV match, Lakeview needed three sets to post a 24-26, 25-12, 15-8 victory.
McKenzey Moore served up three aces and added one assist for the Blue-and-White. Cameron Roe had two aces and a pair of kills. Marlee Jakupovic and Wilma Wilson each had one and one kill. Naomi Dawon picked up one ace and Liahna North had one dig.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors had not been reported as of press time.